Analysts Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Element Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Element Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

