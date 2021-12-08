Analysts Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. Truist Securities downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of FBRX opened at $2.46 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after buying an additional 168,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,105,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

