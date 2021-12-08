Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.26). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,285. The company has a market capitalization of $607.70 million, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

