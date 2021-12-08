Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253 in the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.93. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.