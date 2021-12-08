Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $48.88

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

