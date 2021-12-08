Analysts Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $79.00

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

