Analysts Set Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target at $51.20

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

