Analysts Set H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Target Price at $31.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HLUYY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

