Analysts Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Target Price at $31.37

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

ITMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $493.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). Equities analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 211,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,057,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.