Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $99.55

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.55.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 575.9% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 84.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,748. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

