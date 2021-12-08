Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $99.55

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.55.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,748. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
