Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jack in the Box (JACK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently:

12/7/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/6/2021 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $99.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $117.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 407,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Get Jack in the Box Inc alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,491,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 225.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.