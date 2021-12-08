Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/26/2021 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medtronic’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark. The company registered organic growth in the Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Diabetes segments. The quarter’s gross and operating margins showed improvements on a year-over-year basis. In the past year, Medtronic has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the sluggish top-line results reflected the unfavorable market impact of COVID-19 and health system labor shortages on medical device procedure volumes, primarily in the United States. In the quarter, Respiratory Interventions decreased in the mid-thirties, with sales of ventilators declining in the mid-fifties as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. The company had to decline its revenue guidance for the full year on a projection of severe pandemic impact.”

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $148.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $148.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.42. 5,585,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

