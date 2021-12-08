Analyzing AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) and Its Rivals

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) is one of 237 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AIM ImmunoTech to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors 1330 4983 10618 193 2.56

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 56.11%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65% AIM ImmunoTech Competitors -2,676.72% -131.57% -28.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 -$14.40 million -3.59 AIM ImmunoTech Competitors $583.31 million $24.65 million -30.12

AIM ImmunoTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech rivals beat AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

