Analyzing Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Kennedy-Wilson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $450.90 million 7.00 $110.10 million $3.17 7.15

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson 107.98% 45.77% 8.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Angel Oak Mortgage and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Kennedy-Wilson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet. The Co-Investment Portfolio segment consists of co-investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate related assets, including loans secured by real estate, through the commingled funds and joint ventures that it manages; as well as the fees that it earns on its fee bearing capital. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

