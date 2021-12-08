Analyzing Contango Ore (CTGO) and Its Rivals

Contango Ore (OTC: CTGO) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Contango Ore to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Contango Ore alerts:

This table compares Contango Ore and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Ore N/A N/A -11.87 Contango Ore Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.03

Contango Ore’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore. Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Contango Ore has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Ore’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Contango Ore and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A Contango Ore Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Contango Ore and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00 Contango Ore Competitors 799 3525 3801 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 65.50%. Given Contango Ore’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Contango Ore has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.