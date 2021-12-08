Analyzing First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) & OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Bancorp and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and OptimumBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $95.24 million 3.61 $27.13 million $3.07 10.19 OptimumBank $7.00 million 2.89 -$780,000.00 $0.58 7.38

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 35.36% 14.57% 1.38% OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74%

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

