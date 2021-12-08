Analyzing Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 14.21% 31.64% 9.40% Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Ryan Specialty Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $17.22 billion 5.06 $2.02 billion $5.29 32.62 Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.22 $68.10 million N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Ryan Specialty Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 0 7 7 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus target price of $151.20, indicating a potential downside of 12.39%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential downside of 10.81%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Ryan Specialty Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

