Analyzing Touchpoint Group (TGHI) & Its Peers

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS: TGHI) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Touchpoint Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Touchpoint Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group Competitors 189 709 1229 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Touchpoint Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Touchpoint Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 -$3.55 million -0.36 Touchpoint Group Competitors $695.62 million $11.16 million 37.99

Touchpoint Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Touchpoint Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group’s rivals have a beta of 3.86, indicating that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36% Touchpoint Group Competitors -32.26% -22.90% -4.91%

Summary

Touchpoint Group rivals beat Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.