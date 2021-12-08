Andrew D. Jones Buys 36,765 Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CFO Andrew D. Jones bought 36,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $16,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.56.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.