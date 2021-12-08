Anna Trask Sells 5,291 Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Stock

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anna Trask also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anna Trask sold 378 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,152.52.

On Thursday, October 14th, Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.