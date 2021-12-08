Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $18.18 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.18 or 0.00035827 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $338.89 million and approximately $49.23 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.08621417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00080096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.10 or 0.99243051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.