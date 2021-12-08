Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of -115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

