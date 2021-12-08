Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce sales of $69.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.90 million and the highest is $76.37 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $64.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $283.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $298.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ARI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,012. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after acquiring an additional 512,404 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 243,332 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 206,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $2,631,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

