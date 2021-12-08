Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 93.4% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

