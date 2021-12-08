Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 358,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

