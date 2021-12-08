Apron Network (APN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $408,329.00

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $408,329.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00044189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00228901 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

