Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 29,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 196,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

