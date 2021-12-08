Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $470.19 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.64 and its 200 day moving average is $444.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

