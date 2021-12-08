ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.27

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.27 and traded as high as C$11.17. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 3,764,745 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARX shares. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.37.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.30.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.8933451 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.