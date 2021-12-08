ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $816.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. 334,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.