Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $15.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $28.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Arch Resources news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

