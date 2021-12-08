Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.60 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

