Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 45.3% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1.61 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 45.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.05 or 0.08646603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.72 or 1.00045139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

