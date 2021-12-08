Ark One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.12 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002950 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $197.57 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,633,117 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

