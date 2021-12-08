Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $128,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 460,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000.

SCHA opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

