Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $144,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

