Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $158,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.