Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $260.55 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

