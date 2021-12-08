Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 246 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.45% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $71.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

