Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $141.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

