ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,625 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE:ARR opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

