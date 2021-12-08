Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

