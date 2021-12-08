Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 54.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,755,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average is $149.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

