Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 11,859 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

