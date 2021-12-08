ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €800.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €800.00 ($898.88) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €800.00 ($898.88) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($707.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($876.40) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($988.76) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €733.83 ($824.53).

