Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post $188.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.10 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $233.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $723.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,015,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.73. 242,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

