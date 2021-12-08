Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

