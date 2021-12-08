Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.35 Million Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,916 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $724.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

