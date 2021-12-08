Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,874 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Canadian Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 33.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 755,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,142,000 after buying an additional 190,481 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $690,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

CSIQ opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.