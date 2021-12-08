Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 9,991 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,778 shares of company stock valued at $8,953,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $232.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $239.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

